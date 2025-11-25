How much did royal-level Netra Mantena’s Udaipur wedding cost?

Hyderabad: Udaipur once again became the center of global attention as billionaire heiress Netra Mantena married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish celebration from November 21 to 23, 2025. The events were hosted across The Leela Palace, Taj Lake Palace, Zenana Mahal, Manek Chowk in City Palace, and the beautiful Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola.

Lavish Celebrations and High Costs

The haldi and mehendi were held at Taj Lake Palace, where events can cost several crores. The sangeet at Manek Chowk featured top celebrity performances. The main wedding at Jagmandir Island Palace and the reception at The Leela Palace added to the grandeur.

Reports estimate that the wedding cost between Rs 40 crore and Rs 80 crore. Jennifer Lopez reportedly charged around Rs 17 crore for her performance, while other stars charged between Rs 1 crore and Rs 4 crore.

Star Studded Guest List

The wedding welcomed Indian and international celebrities. Donald Trump Junior, Paris Hilinski, and several global guests joined the celebrations. Bollywood stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar performed at different ceremonies.

International artists like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Cirque du Soleil, DJ Tiesto, Black Coffee, and DJ Aman Nagpal delivered high energy shows.