How much did Sanjay Dutt got paid for his 1st film in Tollywood?

Hyderabad: Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 65th birthday today, July 29, and the love and admiration for the actor are pouring in from fans and peers alike. Renowned for his roles in iconic films such as Sadak, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., and Khalnayak, the superstar continues to captivate audiences with his performances. Sanjay Dutt has several projects lined up and isn’t slowing down any day.

Sanjay Dutt’s Fee For Double iSmart

One of the most anticipated projects in the actor’s impressive lineup is his upcoming Tollywood debut in the film Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie, featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead role, is set to release on August 15. In Double iSmart, Sanjay Dutt takes on the role of Big Bull, the antagonist to Ram’s titular character. For this role, the Bollywood star is earning between Rs 8 to 10 crore.

Additionally, Sanjay Dutt is in discussions for several other Telugu films, including Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab. His versatility and commanding screen presence have made him a sought-after actor in the South Indian film industry.

Beyond his Tollywood ventures, his Bollywood slate includes Housefull 5, Ghudchadi, and Son of Sardaar 2. He will also appear in Aditya Dhar’s next project alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

Sanjay Dutt’s dynamic career continues to thrive as he embraces roles in multiple languages, particularly in the South Indian cinema where he is often cast in powerful villainous roles. As he celebrates another milestone, fans eagerly await his upcoming performances that promise to further cement his legacy in Indian cinema.