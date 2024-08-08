How much did Triptii Dimri got paid for Laila Majnu in 2018?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who gained widespread fame with her role as Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, is making headlines again as her earlier film, Laila Majnu, is set to be re-released in theaters across India on August 9. She starred opposite Avinash Tiwary in the movie.

Despite its lackluster box office performance in 2018, the film is getting a fresh look and fans are excited to watch it again. But do you know how much she earned from Laila Majnu?

Triptii Dimir’s Remuneration

Back in 2018, it is said that Triptii Dimri earned between Rs 20 lakhs to 25 lakhs for Laila Majnu. As her career progressed, her fees have significantly increased. For Animal, she charged Rs 40 lakhs. For her recent film Bad Newz and the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, her paycheck has risen to between Rs 80 lakhs and 1 crore.

Additionally, there are rumors that Triptii Dimri might star as Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic, though this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Triptii Dimri’s impressive career trajectory underscores her growing prominence in the Indian film industry!