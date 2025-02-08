How much does Naga Chaitanya spend on PR monthly?

Hyderabad: Public Relations (PR) is very important for actors. It helps them maintain a good public image and promote their movies. PR teams handle media interviews, branding, and crisis management.

Big Bollywood actors spend Rs. 1-2 lakh per month on PR, while smaller actors pay less. PR helps actors stay popular, promote their films, and protect their reputation. Many actors also work with marketing agencies and social media teams to boost their career.

Naga Chaitanya, a well-known actor in Tollywood, spoke about a big problem—negative PR campaigns in the industry, in a recent podcast. He said that some people try to damage the reputation of other actors and their films using negative publicity. While he did not name anyone, he made it clear that this is happening in Tollywood.

‘Spend Money on Something Useful’

Chay questioned why people waste money on negative PR instead of improving themselves. He suggested that instead of harming others, they should take acting classes or go on vacations.

His words surprised many because most actors do not talk about this issue. His statement shows the struggles faced by actors who do not focus on PR campaigns.

‘PR is Necessary for Success,’ Naga Chaitanya

Chaitanya admitted that PR is a must in today’s film industry. He revealed that many actors spend around Rs. 2-3 lakh per month on PR, and big stars spend even more.

He said that even a good film like Thandel might fail without strong PR support. “If you don’t spend at least Rs. 1-3 lakh a month on PR, you are making a mistake,” he said.

On the career front, Naga Chaitanya is enjoying the success of his newly released film Thandel.

Thandel movie story

Raju (Chaitanya) and his bujji thalli (loved one) Satya (Pallavi), are childhood sweethearts who dream of a future together. The only issue? Because they hail from Matchilesam near Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, Raju is a fisherman away from home for fishing 9 months a year near Gujarat. Rare phone calls filled with longing, a flag at the lighthouse signifying his absence, and falling asleep in each other’s arms when he does come home, Raju and Satya make every minute count. But a broken promise and fishing trip gone wrong threaten to tear them apart.