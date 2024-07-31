How much is Kiara Advani getting paid for Game Changer?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is known for her charm and talent. She has become well-known across India, earning the title of a pan-Indian star. Currently, Kiara is working on several exciting projects, including a big film called “Game Changer.” This movie is directed by Shankar, a famous filmmaker known for his grand style, and stars Ram Charan, a renowned actor.

Kiara Advani is celebrating her birthday today and on her special day, the makers of Game Changer shared a new poster featuring the actress and also revealed her character’s name from the film.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts”

But do you know how much Kiara Advani is taking home as her remuneration for this Tollywood film?

Kiara Advani Game Changer Remuneration

Kiara, known for her steady rise in Bollywood, is said to have charged between Rs. 5-7 crore for her role in “Game Changer.” This marks a significant increase from her usual fee of around Rs. 3 crore per film, reflecting both her growing market value and the film’s scale.

Ram Charan‘s remuneration for the film is equally noteworthy, with reports suggesting he is set to earn a staggering Rs. 120 crore. This figure underscores the film’s massive budget and the high stakes involved.

“Game Changer” is expected to be a major hit, combining thrilling action, a strong story, and excellent performances. For Kiara, this movie is another important step in her growing career. The film is highly anticipated and is set to be one of the significant releases in the Indian film industry.