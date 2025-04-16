How much it costs to travel to space like Katy Perry: Per seat price

New York: Pop icon Katy Perry just did something out of this world—literally! On April 14, she joined five other incredible women on a quick journey to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. This marked the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years, making headlines around the globe.

They soared over 100 kilometers above Earth, crossing the Kármán line, the official edge of space. The trip lasted just 11 minutes, but it left a lifetime of memories. Perry even sang “What a Wonderful World” while floating in zero gravity!

The NS-31 crew is certified 'ready to fly to space' by CrewMember 7 Sarah Knights.



Can You Go to Space Too?

Well… yes, but it’ll cost you. Blue Origin doesn’t reveal exact ticket prices, but a Rs. 1.29 crores refundable deposit is required to even get started. One seat was auctioned for Rs. 239 crores back in 2021! Celebs like William Shatner and Michael Strahan? They went for free.

Meet the Star-Studded Crew

Alongside Katy Perry were:

• Lauren Sanchez (Jeff Bezos’ fiancée)

• Gayle King (CBS host)

• Aisha Bowe (former NASA scientist)

• Amanda Nguyen (civil rights advocate)

• Kerianne Flynn (film producer)

Is Space Travel for Everyone?

Right now, space trips are mostly for rich or famous people. But in the future, prices may come down. One day, normal people like us might get the chance to see Earth from space!