Hyderabad: Lionel Messi is not just a footballer, he is a global brand and a World Cup winning icon. Wherever he goes, stadiums fill up, airports turn into fan zones, and people travel just to catch one glimpse. That same stardom was seen in India during his GOAT India Tour, starting in Kolkata, where massive crowds gathered from the airport hours to the Salt Lake Stadium.

Messi visited four cities, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. During his India tour, he was accompanied by teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

How Much Messi Earned From The Tour

The organiser, Satadru Dutta, reportedly told investigators that Messi received Rs. 89 crore as payment for the four day India tour, and Rs. 11 crore was paid as tax to the Indian government, taking the overall expenditure to about Rs. 100 crore. Dutta also claimed that 30 percent of the money came from sponsors and another 30 percent came from ticket sales.

Kolkata Show Turns Into Chaos

The Kolkata event, meant to be a dream moment for fans, collapsed due to crowd control failure. Messi could not stay on the pitch for more than 20 minutes as security concerns grew. Reports said more than 80,000 people entered the pitch area, seats were damaged, and the celebrity seating arrangements were ripped apart, leaving thousands frustrated.

Organiser In Custody, Money Trail Under Probe

Soon after Messi left Kolkata, reports said Dutta was taken into custody and questioned by a Special Investigation Team probing alleged mismanagement and possible financial irregularities. Police seized Rs. 22 crore from his bank accounts and froze them as the funding claims came under scrutiny. Dutta also alleged that “influential people” pushed him to expand access cards and tripled ground passes, which he said contributed to the chaos.