How much money was donated to BJP from Hyderabad in Electoral Bonds?

Hyderabad: The BJP received the highest amount of EB deposits in the country, with Rs 6,061 crore collected. However, 12% of this total, which is Rs 745 crore, came from Hyderabad.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows that about Rs 745 crore worth of EBs purchased in Hyderabad were credited into BJP’s account between 2017-2018 and 2023-2024, reported TNIE.

Several firms including Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, Ritwik Projects Private Limited, Greenko Anantapur Wind Power Private Limited, and Divyesh Power Private Limited, purchased EBs from SBI-Hyderabad.

Megha Engineering (MEIL), Hyderabad, alone purchased as many as 140 EBs worth Rs 1 crore each, many of which went BJP’s way. The unlisted firm donated the highest amount of about Rs 585 crore to the BJP, followed by Rs 195 crore to BRS, and Rs 85 crore to the DMK.

As per available information, MEIL had bought bonds worth Rs 20 crore in October 2020.

The company secured the project to construct Asia’s longest bi-directional road tunnel project in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the October-November period of the same year.

The second and third highest amounts from Hyderabad were Rs 50 crore and Rs 49 crore, respectively, and were credited to BJP on Nov 10, 2022, and Dec 12, 2022, respectively.

Of other well-known names in Hyderabad, Yashodha Hospital, which had earlier denied donating electoral bonds to political parties, donated a total of Rs 162 crore worth of electoral bonds. The latest data confirms that BRS was granted Rs 94 crore, Congress received Rs 64 crore, BJP received Rs 2 crore, and YSR Congress Party received Rs 1 crore.

The hospital chain in Hyderabad was also subjected to Income Tax raids in December 2020.

After the first list was released, Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, had first claimed that the list probably referred to Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Ghaziabad. However, the Ghaziabad chain of Yashoda Hospital, too, denied making donations to any party in a post on X.