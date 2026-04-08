Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office even after three weeks. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has crossed Rs. 1600 crore worldwide and remains one of the biggest hits of the year.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide and India Collections

After 19 days, the film collected Rs. 1641.36 crore worldwide. This includes Rs. 1241.36 crore gross from India and Rs. 400 crore from overseas markets like North America and the UK. By day 20 and 21, the worldwide total remained around Rs. 1641 crore.

In India, the film has earned over Rs. 1033 crore net. On day 20, it collected around Rs 10.10 crore, showing a steady hold despite entering its third week. The Hindi version continues to dominate, contributing the majority of the collections.

Comparison With Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is still ahead with a lifetime collection of Rs. 1785.84 crore worldwide. However, Dhurandhar 2 is not far behind.

In 19 days, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs. 1641 crore, which is about Rs. 68 crore more than Pushpa 2 had earned in the same period. The film now needs around Rs. 140 to Rs. 150 crore more to surpass Pushpa 2 and become the third highest-grossing Indian film globally.

Weekly Performance Breakdown

The film opened strongly with Rs. 1088 crore in its first week. The second week added Rs. 424 crore, and the third weekend brought in over Rs. 100 crore. However, weekday collections have slowed slightly due to the usual midweek drop.

Despite this, the film maintained double-digit collections for many days, which is rare for big releases.

Records and Future Expectations

Dhurandhar 2 has already beaten Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in India’s net collections. It is now the second highest-grossing film in India and is chasing the top spot.

With no major competition until mid-April, the film is expected to continue its strong run. It is also likely to become the first Hindi film to cross Rs. 1000 crore net in the Hindi version alone.