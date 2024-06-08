How much was Salman Khan paid for Hum Aapke Hain Koun?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is affectionately known as ‘Bhaijaan’ by his fans. His journey from a promising newcomer to one of the titans of the Indian film industry is a testament to his enduring appeal and box office success.

The Phenomenon of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Among Salman’s extensive filmography, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ (HAHK) stands out as a milestone. Released in 1994, this family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya redefined the parameters of success in Bollywood.

With a budget of approximately Rs. 6.25 crores, HAHK was a lavish production for its time. The film’s box office collection was a staggering Rs. 72.46 crores in India, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the 90s.

Salman Khan’s Remuneration for HAHK

For his role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Salman Khan was reportedly paid Rs. 2.2 crores, a substantial amount at the time. However, it was Madhuri Dixit, who played the female lead ‘Nisha’, whose remuneration made headlines. Madhuri Dixit was reportedly paid Rs. 2.7 crores, surpassing Salman’s fee and marking a significant moment for pay parity in the industry.

HAHK’s legacy extends beyond its box office triumph. It is remembered for its melodious music, family values, and the charming chemistry between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. The film’s success story is a shining example of how a well-made family entertainer can capture the hearts of audiences across generations.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Sikander, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, promises drama, emotions, and an engaging storyline.