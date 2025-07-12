Mumbai: YouTuber and digital sensation Ashish Chanchlani is breaking the internet today, and no, it’s not for a comedy sketch this time! The popular influencer sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a super romantic photo on Instagram with none other than actress Elli AvrRam.

In the picture, Elli is seen holding a bouquet of flowers while being sweetly wrapped in Ashish’s arms. And the caption? Just one word: “Finally.” That was enough to set off wild speculations about their relationship status.

The comment section instantly lit up with reactions. Some fans flooded it with congratulations, while others were left puzzled. Among those reacting was none other than Munawar Faruqui, who cheekily commented, “Movie premiere me jaane ke fayde” (perks of attending a movie premiere), hinting at where the two possibly met.

While fans are busy decoding whether this is love or just a clever music video promotion, Ashish continues to trend across social media.

Ashish Chanchlani’s Net Worth 2025

Beyond the buzz, let’s take a moment to talk numbers. Ashish Chanchlani isn’t just winning hearts, he’s built an empire! Known for his hilarious skits and relatability, Ashish has over 30 million YouTube subscribers and 17.2 million Instagram followers (while writing this copy).

As of 2025, his estimated net worth is said to be over Rs 40 crore, making him one of India’s top and richest YouTubers. From Civil Engineering dropout to internet superstar, his journey has truly been one for the books.

Whether this romantic post is real or reel, one thing’s for sure Ashish Chanchlani knows how to keep the internet talking! Stay tuned, the truth behind this viral post might just be around the corner.