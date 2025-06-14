Hyderabad: Sreeleela is celebrating her 24th birthday today, and there’s a lot to cheer for! In just a few years, she has become one of the most loved and fastest-rising stars in Indian cinema. Known for her vibrant energy, amazing dance moves, and beautiful screen presence, she has already worked with big stars like Ravi Teja, Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, and Pawan Kalyan.

Her Box Office Journey So Far

Sreeleela made her debut in 2019 with Kiss and Bharaate, which together earned around Rs 10 crore. Her popularity shot up with Dhamaka (Rs. 63.83 crore), Bhagavanth Kesari (Rs. 84.78 crore), and Guntur Kaaram (Rs. 127.41 crore), which became her highest-grossing film.

Though Aadikeshava, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood didn’t do as well, her total box office collection now stands at Rs. 366.05 crore. With more big films coming, she’s all set to reach the Rs. 500 crore milestone soon!

Sreeleela’s Net Worth 2025 and Salary

Sreeleela’s rising fame is also bringing her big money. Her net worth is over Rs. 15 crore. She started by charging Rs. 4 lakh per film, but now earns between Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 4 crore per project. She even got Rs. 2 crore just for a special dance number in Pushpa 2!

She’s not just a pretty face. Sreeleela is known for her discipline, passion, and hard work. Her dedication has impressed directors across the industry. She’s now set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.