How Russian ally Ramzan Kadyrov was able to capture Mariupol

When Russia launched an attack on Ukraine in February this year, a prominent ally of the country, Ramzan Kadyrov, declared its support and announced his forces were deployed to the battlefield.

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov is the president of Russia’s Chechen Republic. Known for his ruthless and unhumanitarian ways of dealing with his oppressors and those who do not follow his rulebook, Ramzan Kadyrov, a warlord, is also known as the “attack dog” of Putin. Deployed to capture Mariupol, he finished the work in a matter of weeks.

Ramzan Kadyrov is a man that portrays himself as an extremely macho person, often posing with ammunition and soldiers surrounding him. The warlord has been accused of conducting a number of human rights violations under his rule.

He is said to be responsible for assassinating a number of Russian journalists and human rights activists. further, he has been accused of attacking his Chechen critics.

His orthodox ways in the country have no mercy on his own people. Women who do not follow the Islamic code of dressing are tortured to death and they are not allowed to use WhatsApp.

Kadyrov’s support for Russia

Ramzan Kadyrov was employed by Vladimir Putin to help capture the port city Mariupol. On April 21, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu informed Putin that the country’s forces have fully captured the port city.

Kadyrov has been actively supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been posting videos voicing his support on social media. According to the Guardian, Ramzan claimed to be in Ukraine in some of the videos he posted calling on the Ukrainian forces to surrender or that they “will be finished.”

Ramzan Kardyrov with one of his soldiers

On April 21, the warlord said Russian forces will take the Mariupol steel plant, currently occupied by the Ukrainian troops. “Tomorrow, or, in fact, today, before or after lunch, Azovstal will be in complete control of the Russian forces. Everything is ready: the strategy, the warriors,” he wrote on his Telegram channel in late April 20 (Wednesday).

Mariupol city captured

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin on April 21 that they have fully captured Ukraine’s key Black Sea port city of Mariupol. More than 1,400 militants have laid down their arms, Shoigu said, adding that over 142,000 civilians have also been evacuated from the city that has been under siege for weeks.