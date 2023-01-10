How safe is Hyderabad: 40 pc CCTV cameras in twin cities non-functional

Hyderabad: Police claim of safe and smart Hyderabad city turned out to be a jumla as RTI revealed that 40 percent of the cameras installed in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are not working.

The city police, in response to a petition filed under RTI, has said that 10,597 cameras were installed in the city, of which 4,402 cameras are defunct. Disclosing further details, the police said that cameras with 30-day recording were installed under the Telangana Public Safety Measures Enforcement Act, 2013, and CCTV cameras in different police stations of the twin cities are non-functional.

Until August last year, many cameras were lying idle and the police were facing difficulties in investigating cases. Many CCTV cameras have become inoperable due to lack of maintenance.

In response to the RTI, the police have issued a list of non-functional cameras in various police stations, in which Jubille Hills police station is at the top as 363 cameras installed in the police station limits are non-functional. The list includes 310 in Banjara Hills Police Station, 163 in Kachiguda, 105 in Musheerabad, 118 in Osmania University, 157 in Amberpet, 121 in Nallakunta, 113 in Hussaini Alam, 101 in Golconda, 125 in Shah Inayat Haj were defunct till August 2022.