Hyderabad: Veteran actor Govind Namdev recently shared his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s unwavering work ethic, despite facing significant health challenges. Speaking on The Lallantop, Namdev revealed that King Khan is one of the few actors who works tirelessly around the clock, often managing to sleep only three to four hours a day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Intense Work Schedule

Namdev reflected on his experience working with SRK during the 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. He shared that SRK works 24 hours a day, balancing several commitments, including gym workouts, learning dialogues, attending events, and performing. Namdev was astonished by Khan’s energy and dedication, despite his severe health problems, including chronic back issues.

“Ek hi hai banda jo 24 ghante kaam karta hai, sona bhi 3-4 ghante, ussi mei dand bhaitak bhi hai, udghatan bhi karna hai, dialogue bhi yaad karna hai, kahin perform karne bhi jaana hai, main hairaan ho gaya ki ye kaisa aadmi hai. (There is only one man who works 24 hours a day. He sleeps barely three to four hours, and in that time he also manages workouts, event inaugurations, learning dialogues and travelling for performances. I was stunned, what kind of person is he?)” He further added, “Physical bahut zyada problem hai, reedh ki haddi ki problem hai, kaafi problem hai, dekh kar hame bhi sikhaaya (He has serious back problems, issues with his backbone, and several other health concerns. But watching him, even we learned something. He never lets it show).”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Limited Sleep Schedule

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his demanding daily routine, which involves minimal sleep. He shared, “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I am shooting.” Khan also mentioned that after working late at night, he still manages to squeeze in a workout before getting some rest.

Upcoming Project: King

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next big film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars SRK, his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, and is set to release on December 24, 2026.