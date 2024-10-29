How this Hyderabadi artist turns wedding flowers into keepsakes

From Manje and Sanchak’s genda phool to the use of jasmine in wedding ceremonies and elaborate rose garlands for the opulent reception, flowers are everywhere in Hyderabadi weddings. As flowers weave their way into the fabric of these joyous occasions, they carry an even deeper sentimental value for brides. So, it is no wonder that for many Hyderabadi brides, preserving these blooms as keepsakes has become a cherished way to hold onto the memories they represent, letting a piece of their wedding day last forever.

This is where artists like Marzia Ali come into play. By combining her artistic vision with the sentimental value of flowers, she offers brides a unique way to immortalize their wedding flowers in beautiful, lasting forms.

Memoire: Preserving Memories in Resin

Over the past four years, Marzia Ali has become a well-known figure in the wedding industry for her artistic floral preservation. However, she set her name in stone in 2023 with the launch of Memoire, a brand dedicated solely to this unique art.

It is to be noted that Marzia Ali is an already accomplished artist who has been honing her craft since the age of 17. Over the years, she has made a name for herself by working with various mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil, fluid art, calligraphy, and alcohol ink art. Her work, particularly in the realm of resin art has led her to become a prominent figure in the Indian art community.

Marzia explains the inspiration behind Memoire: “While the resin industry is fast-moving and organized, the same cannot be said for flower preservation. I often received messages from clients confused about where to get their flowers preserved. That’s when I decided to combine my expertise in both areas under a brand that helps keep memories alive. The word ‘Memoire’ itself is French for ‘memory,’ which perfectly encapsulates my mission.”

The intricate steps behind the process

The process of floral preservation at Memoire is both intricate and fascinating.

“Once we receive the flowers from clients, the first step is to clean and dry them, which takes around 25-30 days. Drying is particularly challenging due to the varying weather conditions in Indian cities. One popular method we use is placing the flowers in silica powder. However, this method comes with risks; changes in weather can alter the chemical properties of the flowers. For instance, while flowers dry well in summer, the chances of them rotting increase in winter,” Marzia explains to Siasat.com.

Additionally, flowers are highly unpredictable. According to Marzia, she cannot control how much color a flower retains in the final product. There are instances where flowers change color at every stage of the process: they arrive in one color, dry to a different hue, take on another shade when encased in resin, and finally emerge in yet another color once the resin mold is removed.

The next final steps are ideation and layering where the artist in Marzia truly comes alive. “The ideation is a deeply personal process for me, one that I don’t usually share with clients, as art is subjective and this stage gives me the creative freedom to bring my vision to life,” Marzia says. “Once the design is set, I start the intricate process of layering—placing flowers, then adding a layer of resin, then more flowers, and so on. This layering process alone can take anywhere from one to three months to complete, as each layer must set properly before the next can be added.”

Memoire offers a versatile catalog that includes floral blocks, photo frames, ring holders, block clocks, keychains, earrings, and more, each crafted with meticulous care. Marzia often receives roses, marigolds, and jasmine, as well as bouquets which, while popular, present additional challenges. “Bouquets are intricate because they contain leaves, gypsy, fillers, and various flower types, each requiring different handling to preserve their natural beauty,” she shares.

Through her process, Marzia embraces the uniqueness of each flower, transforming them into enduring works of art that retain the emotional essence of the original blooms.

Empowering Women Through Memoire

One of the remarkable aspects of Memoire is Marzia’s commitment to empowering women. Through her Professional Resin Course, Marzia first trains women in the intricate art of resin and flower preservation, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in the industry. Many of her students have since joined the Memoire team, transforming their newfound expertise into meaningful work.

By creating job opportunities and nurturing talent, Marzia has fostered a community where women uplift and support each other, making Memoire a brand deeply rooted not only in artistry but also in community and connection.