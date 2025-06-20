Hyderabad: Tollywood couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela continues to grab attention, be it for her adorable glimpses or the sweet little facts her mommy Upasana keeps sharing about her.

And now, Upasana’s latest reveal about Klin Kaara is just too adorable to miss. Did you know the little one shares a special connection with a white tigress at Hyderabad zoo? Yes, you read that right!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Upasana shared a heartwarming photo of herself and Klin Kaara visiting the Nehru Zoological Park to celebrate the tigress’ birthday.

“A year ago, she was just a tiny cub. Today, she’s a playful tigress and shares her name with our KlinKaara. Thank you to the Hyderabad Zoo for this lovely gesture. We believe wildlife belongs in the wild, but also support efforts that honour their lives with dignity and care. Here’s to growing up with kindness, courage, and compassion,” she wrote.

Klin Kaara, born on June 20, 2023, is celebrating her second birthday today. The visit made the day even more memorable, as the family marked this beautiful milestone with a meaningful gesture connecting nature and nurture.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara on June 20, 2023, after 11 years of marriage. And it looks like this little star is already making memories that are nothing short of special.