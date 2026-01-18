How to book an electric wheelchair for Harmain during Ramzaan

With the holy month of Ramzaan fast approaching, people want to perform Umrah in the Harmain. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to book an electric wheelchair for those who need assistance.

The electric wheelchair has a capacity of 150 kg and is delivered to the customer’s preferred location in Makkah and Madinah at the preferred time.

In order to book the wheelchair, one could visit the Assist Harmain website or, via WhatsApp (+966546066898), provide details including rental dates, duration (daily/extended), and preferred pickup and delivery location (hotel or Haram gate) and finalise your booking and payment as instructed by the company.

The packages for the electric wheelchair vary. In case someone needs the wheelchair for one day, the rent is USD 40 inclusive of hotel delivery and pick up with 4 hours of battery life. For those who need the electric wheelchair for three days, the rent is USD 100, inclusive of hotel delivery and pick up and 4-5 hours of battery life.

The company rents the electric wheelchair for a maximum of five days, for which the rent is USD 160 inclusive of hotel delivery and pick up, and a battery life of 4-5 hours.