Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discharged from hospital after medical tests

The Royal Court on Friday, January 16, announced that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz was discharged from a hospital in Riyadh after undergoing medical tests.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette, the Royal Court said that the King left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital on Friday after concluding the required medical tests, which were “reassuring.”

The statement prayed for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to be granted continued health and well-being.

Also Read Saudi Arabia’s King Salman undergoes medical tests

Earlier on Friday, the King was admitted to the hospital for a medical checkup. However, authorities did not disclose further details regarding the nature of the tests or the duration of the hospital visit.

King Salman ascended the throne in 2015. In 2022, he appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister as part of a broader restructuring of the Kingdom’s leadership framework.