Sankranti in Hyderabad is not just a festival. It is a feeling that fills the air, the aroma of sesame sweets, the crackle of bonfires, and skies dotted with colourful kites. Celebrated over Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma, these days turn the city into a joyful blend of tradition, family bonding and outdoor fun. If you’re in Hyderabad during Sankranti, here’s how to spend the day the festive way.

A Warm Start with Bhogi Bonfires

The celebrations begin before sunrise on Bhogi. Step outside and you’ll spot glowing bonfires in neighbourhoods and apartment courtyards. Families gather to burn old belongings, symbolising the release of the past and a fresh start. Children play around the fire, elders share stories, and neighbours exchange festive greetings. The ritual oil bath that follows is believed to cleanse the body and spirit, leaving you refreshed for the celebrations ahead.

Rangoli, Rituals and a Festive Feast

As Sankranti morning unfolds, homes come alive with colourful muggulu (rangoli) at every doorstep. Women create intricate patterns, often adding flower petals for a fragrant touch. Families dress in new clothes and offer prayers to thank nature for the harvest.

Food is the soul of the festival. Kitchens are filled with the sweet scent of ariselu, kajjikayalu, til-gud laddus, sweet pongal and delicate pootharekulu. Made with freshly harvested jaggery and sesame, these treats symbolise prosperity and togetherness. Those who prefer to skip home cooking can find festive specials at local favourites like Almond House, Vellanki Foods and neighbourhood sweet shops across the city.

Kites Take Over Hyderabad’s Skies

By afternoon, the real excitement begins. Kite flying is the heartbeat of Sankranti in Hyderabad. Rooftops in Begum Bazaar and the Old City buzz with friendly kite battles, while open spaces host larger gatherings. Parade Grounds in Secunderabad draws crowds with its international kite festival, night flying and cultural performances.

People’s Plaza at Necklace Road offers a relaxed lakeside setting, and families often visit PJR Stadium in Chandanagar for food stalls and fair-like activities.

Kanuma Calm and Closing Smiles

The final day, Kanuma, is quieter and rooted in rural tradition. In some outskirts, decorated cattle and bullock cart displays honour the farming community that makes the harvest possible.

This year, Hyderabad is also hosting hot air balloon rides and dazzling drone light shows on 16-17th, adding a modern sky-high twist to the celebrations.

As the sun sets, Sankranti leaves behind full hearts, happy memories and sugar-sweet smiles. In Hyderabad, it is more than a festival; it is a celebration of life, togetherness and the joy of new beginnings.

Happy Sankranti, Hyderabad!