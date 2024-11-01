How Tollywood stars celebrated Diwali 2024 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: This Diwali, Tollywood stars in Hyderabad celebrated the festival of lights with vibrant festivities and family gatherings.

Among the most notable was Allu Arjun, who brought his signature style to the occasion, sharing festive moments with fans and family alike. He greeted fans outside his residence and was also seen burning fire crackers with his kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.​

Jr NTR also lit up the celebrations, posting heartwarming family photos on social media that captured the joy of Diwali.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the day surrounded by his family and pets, showcasing a cozy and joyful atmosphere​.

Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi marked their first Diwali together.

The Akkinenis also celebrated with extra joy this year, welcoming new family member Sobhita Dhulipala.

Vishwak Sen’s celebrations with family.

As the stars shared their joyous moments online, fans were treated to a glimpse of how their favorite actors embraced the traditions and warmth of Diwali​.