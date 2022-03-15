How TSPSC plans to conduct recruitment for 81K jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is preparing itself to conduct recruitment for 81,000 jobs in Telangana.

In an interview with TOI, the commission chairman B Janardhan Reddy disclosed various details regarding the upcoming recruitments for the jobs in various government departments in Telangana.

The commission has already sought the details of the vacancies from various government departments. After receiving the details, authorities are going to scrutinized them.

Replying to the question on the priority of the departments, he said that the recruitment will be done on the first-cum-serve basis. However, if GOs for all the departments are issued at once, then recruitment will be prioritized based on requirement of the department, he added.

Speaking on the steps that will be taken to ensure fair recruitment, he said that neither credentials nor marks of the candidates will be disclosed to the interview panel.

TSPSC exam pattern, syllabus

Removing the confusion of most the candidates who are aspiring for the government jobs in Telangana, the chairman said that there will be no change exam pattern and syllabus.

He also said that the answer key and the answer sheet can be downloaded by the candidates soon after the examination.

Online exams for jobs in Telangana

TSPSC to conduct online exams for the jobs in Telangana. The commission is also considering the option to provide e-paper for Group-I exams to prevent paper leaks.

The chairman further disclosed that the commission can conduct online examinations for 30 thousand candidates at a time.