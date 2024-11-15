Howrah Bridge to remain closed overnight for comprehensive health check-up

Kolkata: The iconic Howrah Bridge will remain fully closed to vehicular movement from Saturday midnight until the early hours of Sunday for a comprehensive health check-up, its first such critical examination in 36 years.

The inspection is part of an ongoing study being undertaken by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, also known as Kolkata Port Trust, in collaboration with RITES, the expert agency engaged for the task, an official statement said.

The bridge, also known as Rabindra Setu, will be completely closed to vehicles in both directions from 11:30 PM on November 16 to 4:30 AM on November 17, it added.

Also Read Lottery scam: ED seizes Rs 3 crore from Kolkata businessman

The Kolkata Port Trust, which is responsible for the upkeep of the structure, stated that the temporary closure is essential for conducting the evaluation without disruptions.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan alternative routes during the closure period to avoid inconvenience.

The results of the study will guide future maintenance and preservation efforts for this engineering marvel, which continues to symbolize Kolkata’s heritage and resilience.

This health check-up marks the first extensive examination of the bridge in nearly four decades, with the last such evaluation conducted between 1983 and 1988.

At the time, the study was carried out after the bridge had served 40 years of uninterrupted service since its opening in February 1943.

Spanning 1,500 feet between its two iconic towers, the Rabindra Setu is a lifeline for Kolkata, accommodating a daily influx of vehicles and pedestrians. The bridge’s carriageway is 71 feet wide, complemented by two 18.5-feet-wide footpaths on either side for pedestrians.

The structure’s load-bearing system relies on 78 hangers that transfer the superstructure’s weight to concrete deck slabs beneath the bituminous surface.

Over the years, routine maintenance, including road surface repairs, has been carried out, but this comprehensive health study aims to ensure the bridge’s long-term safety and functionality.