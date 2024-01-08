HP introduces new PCs, monitors at CES 2024

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Monday introduced its latest portfolio of PCs, monitors, and additional peripherals designed to enhance your digital experience.

The company introduced HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops with built-in AI technology in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and HP Series 5 Monitors in 24, 27, and 32-inch models.

“New technologies from HP deliver solutions that allow us to be more personalized than ever, taking advantage of game-changing innovations like AI that will alter the way that technology moves us forward,” Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Consumer Solutions, HP, said in a statement.

Additional peripherals the company introduced include — HP 690 rechargeable wireless mouse, HP 430 programmable wireless keypad, HP USB-C travel hub G3, HP 400 backlit wired keyboard, Poly Voyager Free 20 wireless earbuds, and HP 960 ergonomic wireless keyboard. Moreover, the company unveiled its most personalised gaming portfolio across its OMEN and HyperX brands. According to the company, the OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop is offered with an advanced OLED display, slim body, and superior-grade internals.

“Whether it is your gaming laptop, monitor, or accessory, HP has developed a customisable and personalised solution that can be tailored to your need,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP.

The company also updated its OMEN Transcend 16.1 inch gaming laptop with the addition of up to 4K 240Hz OLED display option as well as its OMEN 16.1 inch gaming laptop and Victus 16.1 inch gaming laptop.

All are updated with Intel Core i7 HX processors. Under HyperX brands, HP introduced — HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets and Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller, HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard, HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini (gaming mouse), and HyperX Backpack Family.