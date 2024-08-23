‘Hrithik Roshan is nothing infront of Prabhas’: Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Arshad Warsi’s recent remarks about Prabhas in the movie “Kalki 2898 AD” have sparked a heated debate on social media. Arshad called Prabhas a “joker” in the film, which didn’t sit well with many fans and even some Telugu actors who criticized him for the comment.

As the discussion continues online, Reddit users have dug up an old video that has added fuel to the fire. The video shows popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun comparing Prabhas to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

In the now-viral clip, Allu Arjun said, “He (Prabhas) goes great fights and is number one in all. As SS Rajamouli said, ‘Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas’.” The camera then panned to Prabhas who was seen smiling at the comment.

This old clip has quickly gone viral on Reddit, with many users sharing their thoughts in the comments. Hrithik Roshan’s fans found the comparison interesting and even a bit funny, while others were surprised at how Prabhas was seen as a top standard in the industry.

The controversy started when Arshad Warsi was asked about a recent movie he didn’t like. He mentioned “Kalki 2898 AD” and criticized Prabhas’ look in the film. While he praised Amitabh Bachchan’s performance, he felt that Prabhas should have been made to look more like Mel Gibson.

Arshad’s comments have divided fans, with some supporting his right to express his opinion and others feeling he went too far. The ongoing debate shows just how powerful and influential comments can be, especially on social media.