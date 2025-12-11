Hrithik Roshan on ‘Dhurandhar’: May disagree with the politics of it

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan has shared his admiration for the cinematic craft behind the latest release “Dhurandhar”, saying the film reminded him why he fell in love with the medium in the first place.

Taking to his story section on Instagram, Hrithik first said: “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema.”

He added that while he may “disagree with the politics of it” and believes filmmakers must carry certain responsibilities as citizens, the artistry on display is impossible to overlook.

“I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing,” Hrithik added.

Hrithik on Thursday morning shared that he cannot get the film out of his mind and heaped praise on the director calling him an “incredible maker”.

He then went on to praise Akshaye Khanna, and said he has always been Hrithik’s favourite.

“#akshaykhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why.”

Talking about Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan, he wrote “@ranveersingh the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. @actormaddy bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!!”

Hrithik was stunned by Rakesh Bedi’s performance.

“But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept!”

The star said he cannot wait for the second installment.

“I can’t wait for part 2 !!!” Hrithik concluded.