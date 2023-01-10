Hrithik Roshan receives a sweet birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have always made sure not to let their divorce come in between their friendship and respect for one another. Sussanne’s birthday wish for Hrithik is proof of the fact.

Sussanne Khan, on Tuesday, penned down a sweet birthday wish for her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a video which she captioned, “Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless Onwards and more Upwards from here #10thjan2023.”

In the video, she shared multiple pictures and videos from their family moments and vacations.

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Arslan Goni reacted to his girlfriend’s post and wrote, “Happy happy birthday… wish you great year @hrithikroshan.”

“Happy Birthday duggu,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “May god bless u with all success Hrithik sir.”

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons – Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently share their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.