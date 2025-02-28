Hrithik Roshan to Gauri Khan: B-town stars party at Jubilee Hills

Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad lit up on Thursday night as Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, partied with her B-town friends at a glamorous event. The occasion? The grand launch of Sussanne Khan’s The Charcoal Project store in the city, which turned into a dazzling affair with Bollywood’s elite in attendance.

Gauri Khan, who collaborated with The Charcoal Project for a special store in Hyderabad, looked every bit the boss lady in a stunning black pantsuit.

The launch bash saw her famous girl gang Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey coming together to celebrate the big night. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, designer Vikram Phadnis, and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also brought their signature glamour to the evening.

Gauri’s mother, Savita Chhibber, along with her friends Shalini Passi, Nandita Mahtani, and Deanne Pandey, arrived to cheer her on. Sharing glimpses from the evening, Gauri Khan captioned her Instagram post, “What a fun evening.”

Anaita Shroff Adajania also gave fans a sneak peek inside the luxurious new store, sharing a montage from the night, which even featured Hrithik Roshan. Cheering for her friends, she wrote, “Congratulations, darling @suzkr, on your fabulous store! Five floors of design—and, of course, you at the heart of it all. A special shoutout to @gaurikhan for her floor—pure indulgence!”

Sussanne Khan, who owns The Charcoal Project, has been a pioneer in luxury interior design since 2011.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan continues to make her mark in the industry with Gauri Khan Designs, having designed homes for Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Ananya Panday.

With style, luxury, and Bollywood’s best coming together, this launch was nothing short of spectacular!