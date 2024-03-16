Hrithik Roshan to Madhuri Dixit: Celebs attend Farah Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran

Mumbai: Ahead of British singer Ed Sheeran’s concert in Mumbai, filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for him at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai on Friday night.

From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who’s who of Bollywood gathered together under one roof to party with the ‘Perfect’ hitmaker.

Hrithik attended the bash with his girlfriend Saba and son Hrehaan. They looked super excited while they posed for the paps stationed outside the venue.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aaryan Khan also marked his presence at the party.

Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi, and Anusha Dandekar were also a part of the star-studded party.

Speaking of the man of the moment Ed Sheeran, made an entry donning a casual look with a big smile on his face.

Earlier this week, Ed Sheeran also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The pictures and videos from both meetings went viral in no time.

During his meeting with the King Khan, Ed got to witness the magic of the actor. In fact, SRK also taught him his iconic signature pose.

Ayushmann made him taste his mother’s homemade cooked pinnis (Punjabi dessert).

Talking about his meeting with Ed Sheeran, Ayuhsmann said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”

Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran.

Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.