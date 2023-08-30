Hrithik Roshan’s fitness trainer Kris’ monthly salary will shock you!

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan, renowned for his cinematic achievements, continues to dazzle the spotlight with both his professional and personal life. He is known for playing versatile roles and has given numerous hits and films in his career of over two decades.

Hrithik has established himself as one of the richest actors in the India. His massive net worth is reportedly more than Rs 3100 crores! From acting roles to endorsement, Hrithik Roshan earns big dough of money and he loves to spend it on the most lavish things. He enjoys a luxurious life like other B-Town stars.

And, the whopping salary that he pays to his personal trainer Kris Gethin’s is going viral on internet and it is surely going to shock you!

According to Koimoi, the Krrish actor pay Rs 20L as monthly salary to his personal trainer. Yes, you read that right! This sum exceeds many people’s annual earnings, demonstrating the importance Hrithik places on his health and fitness.

Hrithik Roshan is more than just a fitness fanatic; he sets an unrivalled standard for his Bollywood peers.

His commitment to physical excellence is not only admirable, but it also inspires others to prioritize fitness.

On the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is currently under production stage.