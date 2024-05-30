Huge advance fee transferred to Ranveer Singh by MMM

Hyderabad: After weeks of speculation, the makers of the Tollywood film “Rakshas” have officially confirmed that the project has been shelved. Ranveer Singh and director Prasanth Varma, who were initially collaborating on this exciting venture, have parted ways due to creative differences.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film, released a joint statement clarifying the situation.

“Rakshas” was supposed to be the follow-up project for Prasanth Varma after the record-breaking success of his superhero blockbuster “HanuMan.” Ranveer Singh, known for his energy and talent, was set to play the lead role in this ambitious venture.

Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

In their joint statement, Ranveer Singh expressed his admiration for Prasanth’s talent, saying, “Prasanth is a very special filmmaker. We explored the idea of a film together, and hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future.” Prasanth Varma reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging Ranveer’s rare energy and talent. He stated, “We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future.”

The decision to part ways was attributed to “creative differences,” but the statement also emphasized that this wasn’t the ideal time for the project. Despite everyone’s good intentions, the team decided to shake hands and look forward to future collaborations.

Ranveer Singh’s New Telugu Movie On Cards?

Mythri Movie Makers, known for their ambitious projects, reportedly had offered a substantial remuneration to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for Rakshas. Insiders suggest that the makers even had paid Ranveer a huge advance amount which they might not take back from him and instead are planning to proceed with a new project soon.

While insider reports suggest that this particular project might not proceed as planned, sources indicate that the production house and actor are keen on collaborating on another exciting venture soon.

This news has generated considerable buzz within the industry, as fans eagerly anticipate the potential creative synergy between the dynamic actor and the renowned production house.