HUGE budget of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan’s upcoming movie

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back after a successful 2023 year with mega-blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The current buzz is around his upcoming film, King, directed by the talented Sujoy Ghosh. What makes this project even more special? It marks the dazzling big-screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan, SRK’s Movie Budget

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his daughter’s launchpad. Under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK is investing a staggering Rs. 200 crore in King. This massive budget underscores the film’s ambition and scale, positioning it as a revolutionary action extravaganza.

Budget of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan’s upcoming movie is Rs… (Instagram)

The Creative Collaboration

Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand are the creative forces behind this magnum opus. Their collaboration promises to deliver an intense, action-packed cinematic experience that aims to exceed all expectations. With a dedicated pre-production team, the focus has been on script enhancement, grandeur, and action sequences.

King isn’t just another Bollywood film—it’s a global action thriller. Siddharth Anand, known for his expertise in blending real action with cutting-edge VFX, is pulling out all the stops. He’s enlisting renowned international stunt coordinators to create jaw-dropping sequences that will leave audiences spellbound.

Suhana Khan’s Debut

As the film gears up for production, all eyes are on Suhana Khan. Her entry into Bollywood has been eagerly awaited, and King promises to showcase her talent and charisma on the big screen. With SRK by her side, Suhana is poised to make a dazzling impact on the silver screen.

Release and Anticipation

The filming of King is scheduled to commence in May, spanning five months. Fans can expect a grand premiere in the latter half of 2025.