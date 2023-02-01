Huge disappointment for people of J&K: CPI(M) leader Tarigami on Union budget

Jammu: Senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Wednesday said the Union budget for 2023-24 was a “huge disappointment” for Jammu and Kashmir as the proposals contained in it failed to address the basic and fundamental issues of the region, which is mostly dependent on agriculture and horticulture.

He said the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was just “jugglery of words” as it lacked the vision to tackle the growing unemployment, price rise and provide relief to the protesting daily wagers and other workers and employees under various government schemes.

“The budget is a huge disappointment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It has failed to address the basic and fundamental issues of the region, which is mostly dependent on agriculture and horticulture,” Tarigami told PTI.

He said reducing the expenditure on agriculture at the national level will have its impact on Jammu and Kashmir as well.

“The year 2022 proved to be devastating for apple growers as they suffered huge losses due to the falling prices of their produce. There was no mention or attempt to provide any relief to them. Same is true about the farmers growing wheat, rice and saffron crops who also suffered losses,” he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader claimed that nothing was proposed in the budget to boost business, tourism and the MSME sector.

He also slammed the BJP-led Centre for not announcing budgetary allocations for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and providing relief to the workers engaged under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and other similar schemes.

“The budget is just jugglery of words as there is nothing for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that a rapid growth and welfare of the “aam aadmi” (common man) is at the centre of budget 2023-24, which will ensure sustained, equitable and inclusive growth, and achieve the milestone of a USD 5 trillion economy.

“The first budget of Amrit Kaal presented by FM Sitharamanji under the guidance of PM Narendra Modiji is to ensure sustained, equitable and inclusive growth and to achieve the milestone of 5 trillion dollar economy and to transform India into a global powerhouse,” the LG said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said: “Increased investment on infrastructure and employment generation, green growth, agriculture accelerator fund, targeted funding for animal husbandry and Atmanirbhar Bharat horticulture clean plant programme and tourism promotion will have a force multiplier impact on economy.”

Sinha said a rapid growth and welfare of the common man is at the centre of budget 2023-24.

“Grateful to FM and PM for accelerating tempo of growth in handloom and handicraft sector through PM VIKAS. It will greatly benefit lakhs of artisans of J&K,” he said in another tweet.