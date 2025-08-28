Video: Huge fire breaks out in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet

Hyderabad: In yet another fire accident, massive flames were seen in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

The incident took place at a store on Wednesday night.

No casualties reported

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the fire accident that took place at the Balaji Ghee store, which is located near Hyderabad Metro Pillar Number 1444.

Following the accident, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

pic.twitter.com/Hza0qxn93Q — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 28, 2025

Reason for fire accident in Hyderabad

The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

However, the exact reason behind the incident can be ascertained after the investigation.

In order to douse the fire, the firemen battled for around two hours.