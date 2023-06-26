Huge fire erupts at warehouses in Iran’s capital

The fire broke out at 6:01 p.m. local time on Sunday in an 8,000-square-meter garage in southern Tehran.

Tehran: A huge fire has reportedly erupted in a number of warehouses in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

The fire broke out at 6:01 p.m. local time on Sunday in an 8,000-square-meter garage in southern Tehran, which housed a number of 300-sq-meter warehouses for keeping goods, especially electronic appliances,  Xinhua news agency reported, citing the official news agency IRNA.

In remarks to IRNA, Jalal Maleki, spokesman of the Tehran Fire Department said those warehouses were constructed mostly using unsafe materials.

He added that firefighters from five stations were immediately sent to the scene to put out the blaze, noting that the warehouses’ ceilings had collapsed because of the intense heat.

No casualty has so far been reported. 

