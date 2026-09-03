Huge Ganesh idol damaged in truck-lorry collision in Siddipet

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A fallen Ganesh idol affter accident in Siddipet
A fallen Ganesh idol affter accident in Siddipet (Screen grab from Eenadu)

Hyderabad: A huge Ganesh Idol was damaged in an accident in Siddipet when a truck carrying it rammed a lorry on Thursday, September 3. It was being transported from Dhoolpet, Hyderabad, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The accident occurred on Pragnapur Ring Road when the driver had stopped the vehicle after realising that the idol might hit a signboard near the Pragnapur flyover. As the truck was parked, another lorry coming from behind at high speed rammed into it.

The truck carrying the idol rammed into a car after being hit from behind, causing the Ganesh idol to fall. When contacted, the Gajwel police did not respond. A video shared on social media showed the fallen idol after the accident.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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