Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular and in-demand female stars in the country today. With back-to-back projects and a growing presence across multiple film industries, she is well on her way to becoming a true pan-Indian icon.

However, just when fans thought her star power was reaching new heights, especially after her massive success in Pushpa 2, her recent remuneration figures have left everyone surprised and curious.

Rashmika Mandanna’s remuneration per movie

After reportedly earning a whopping Rs 10 crore for her role in Pushpa 2, which hit theatres in December 2024, it was expected that Rashmika’s fee would only soar higher from there. But to everyone’s shock, her salary for the three films following Pushpa 2 saw a noticeable drop.

For Chhaava, which released on February 14, 2025, she was paid Rs 4 crore. Then came Sikandar (released on March 30, 2025), for which she reportedly earned Rs 5 crore. And now, with Kuberaa hitting theatres today (June 20), reports suggest that Rashmika has once again taken home Rs 4 crore, nearly a 60% cut from her Pushpa 2 paycheck.

The unexpected dip has sparked conversations online, with fans wondering what led to the sudden change in her remuneration, despite her steady popularity and solid performances.

What’s next for Rashmika?

On the professional front, Rashmika isn’t slowing down. She has two more big projects lined up, Thama and The Girlfriend both of which are currently in production.