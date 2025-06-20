Hyderabad: One of the most awaited films of 2025, Kuberaa, has finally hit the big screens on Friday, June 20. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the Telugu thriller features a stellar cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna.

As expected, the film has opened to positive reviews from early viewers, with praise pouring in for its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

While the film is expected to make a strong mark at the box office, it’s not just the narrative or the on-screen action that’s catching attention. The buzz around Kuberaa’s massive budget and the cast’s remuneration is just as interesting.

Kuberaa’s Budget

The initial budget was Rs 90 crore but the film’s cost has reportedly shot up to a whopping Rs 120 crore, making it one of the most expensive Telugu thrillers in recent times.

Who Got Paid What?

Topping the list is Dhanush, who essays the role of Deva. The versatile star has reportedly charged a massive Rs 30 crore for his performance, making him the highest-paid actor in the film. With his fan base spanning across South India and beyond, the actor’s paycheck doesn’t come as a surprise.

What a performance from Dhanush! Truly he didn't act but lived as the character in Kuberaa. From start to finish, there's no lag in the film it was so engaging. The background score was great indeed. You will surely love it!

Next up is veteran superstar Nagarjuna, who plays the intriguing character of Deepak. He’s said to have bagged Rs 14 crore for his role.

Kuberaa First 20 Mins



– Nagarjuna & Jim Sarbh acting Super

– DSP Background Music Super

– interesting Story line

Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna, despite being one of the most in-demand actresses, reportedly took home Rs 4 crore for Kuberaa, which is on the lower end compared to her usual Rs 5 to Rs 12 crore range. The reason behind the lowered fee hasn’t been revealed, but fans are definitely curious.

Rashmika Mandanna Kuberaa



Rashmika’s role is versatile, movie has a very good message.

Rashmika's role is versatile, movie has a very good message. Rashmika plays a key role bringing emotional depth and strategic complexity to the story

Apart from the main leads, the film also features Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Divya Dekate, and Hareesh Peradi in key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, Kuberaa also boasts a solid technical team with Niketh Bommireddy handling cinematography, Karthik Srinivas on editing duties, and music composed by the energetic Devi Sri Prasad.

With the film already creating waves, it’ll be interesting to see how Kuberaa performs in the coming days.