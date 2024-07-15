Huge preps at Ramoji Film City for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated pan-India multistarrer ‘War 2,’ featuring NTR and Hrithik Roshan, is creating a buzz among fans. Each and every update about the movie is increasing the excitement among fans especially given Jr NTR’s presence in the project which is under production stage at present.

There’s a latest update on shooting of War 2 and as per the update the next schedule is going to take place in Hyderabad.

Currently, a grand set is being constructed in Ramoji Film City for the movie’s intense interval action sequence. It is being said that this sequence will be filmed in August, with both NTR and Hrithik Roshan, along with the rest of the main cast, participating.

Fans of both stars are eagerly waiting for updates on this movie, which is set to be one of the most sought-after pan-India multistarrers. The combination of NTR and Hrithik Roshan has already raised high expectations among the audience.

In ‘War 2,’ NTR’s character is expected to be as powerful as Hrithik Roshan’s, with the movie being a full-fledged action film. Fans are excited to see how Jr NTR’s performance will shine in this genre. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and promises to be a thrilling experience for action movie enthusiasts.