Huge sums of cash, gold found during raids at ACP Uma Maheshwar Rao’s properties

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are still conducting searches at many places that are linked to the Central Crime Station (CCS) Hyderabad ACP Uma Maheswara Rao for allegedly having assets beyond his known legal sources of income. Uma Maheshwar Rao was the Chief Special Officer for the investigation into the Sahitya Infra case, which is a multi crore fraud.

ACB searches have been going on for over a day at the house and other properties in Telangana of Uma Maheswara Rao. The ACP has been accused of corruption during his earlier tenure as ACP Ibrahimpatnam. During the search operations, ACB officials so far seized huge amounts of cash and gold after identifying Uma Maheshwar Rao’s bank lockers.

There are allegations of collecting large sums of money in land disputes in the Sahitya Infra case. Many complaints have been received, alleging that he is supporting the accused and doing injustice to victims.

ACP Uma Maheshwar Rao had previously allegedly threatened BJP leader Charan Chaudhary and with the help of Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao. Uma Maheshwar Rao reportedly transferred Rs.30 lakhs through Charan’s friends. ACB searches are going on at eight places in AP and Telangana.

ACB officials, who had kept a vigil on Uma Maheshwar Rao, received complaints alleging that he accumulated assets beyond his income and investigations are currently ongoing.