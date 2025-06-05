Huma Qureshi: I truly believe the future is female action

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi shared that she hosted a special screening of the action thriller “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas and said that she believes the future is female action, which she wants to help build “one frame at a time.”

Huma took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring all her family and friends watching the film, which is directed by Len Wiseman.

For the caption, she wrote: “Last night I hosted a special screening of #Ballerina for my friends & fam — all action movie junkies like me … There’s something so powerful about watching a woman own the frame — fists, flaws and all. I truly believe the #FutureIsFemaleAction — and I want to help build that future, one frame at a time. “

Huma went on to thank everyone who came for the special screening.

“Thank you to everyone who came, laughed, gasped, and cheered with me. Let’s keep raising hell, breaking rules & rewriting what a heroine looks like. Who’s your favourite female action star of all time? Drop in comments,” she wrote.

“Ballerina” is the fifth film in the John Wick franchise, serving as a spin-off set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Written by Shay Hatten, the film also stars Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.

On the acting front, the actress will be seen in Rajkummar Rao’s “Maalik”. She was also shooting for the fourth season of the political drama series “Maharani,” which also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

The multi-seasons political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

She will also be seen in the third part of the “Jolly LLB” franchise. It stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor.