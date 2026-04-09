Human chain formed at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge for AIDS awareness

Hyderabad: A human chain program was organised at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge by Telangana AIDS Control Society on Thursday, April 9, to raise awareness on Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The program was organised as part of a “Health Week” hosted by the Telangana government. Addressing the gathering, state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said that a lack of awareness on the matter leads to fear, misconceptions and discrimination.

He explained that HIV is a virus that weakens the immune system and, if left untreated, can progress to AIDS. He clarified that HIV spreads through unprotected sexual contact, transfusion of contaminated blood and similar causes, and does not spread through casual contact such as handshakes, hugging or sharing food.

Warning that under the HIV & AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, discrimination against HIV-positive individuals is a punishable offence, he said those affected by it must be treated with dignity, support and equal rights.

The minister highlighted that while HIV was once considered a fatal disease, timely testing and proper treatment now enable individuals to lead normal lives for several decades.

Across the state, 1.14 lakh patients are receiving medical services through 127 testing centres and 33 Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres. Special screening camps for HIV and Tuberculosis (TB) are also being conducted in government general hospitals and prisons, the minister added.

He urged youth to avoid sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy habits and to stay away from drugs, which significantly increase the risk of HIV and other infections.

“Healthy individuals contribute to healthy families, which in turn builds a strong society and a robust state… without health, wealth has no value,” Narasimha said.