Telangana to host ‘Health Week’ from April 6 to 11

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing 99-day Public Governance Progress Plan, the Telangana government will organise ‘Health Week’ from April 6 to April 11.

The week will begin with an ‘Eat Right Walk’ at 6:30 am on April 6 at Necklace Road for ‘Food Safety’ day. Afterwards, a Millet Mela with 40 stalls will be organised at the Naturopathy Hospital from 3:00 pm.

Training for food handlers, distribution of certificates to street food vendors, and distribution of hygiene rating certificates will be taken up at the same event.

On April 7, the state will celebrate World Health Day, beginning with the inauguration of an advanced medical linear accelerator (LINAC) machine at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) at 10:00 am by Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

He will participate in various programs at Ravindra Bharathi and hand over an appointment letter to 871 doctors selected for the posts of Assistant Professor and Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist.

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On April 8, ‘Safe Mother Day’ will be organised at the Midwifery Training Institute in Boiguda at 11:00 am. Antenatal Care (ANC) tests will be conducted in the districts, and identification of high-risk cases, workshops on maternity services will be organised, and awareness will be created among women at the village level, the Minister said.

On April 9, a Red Run will be organised in Hyderabad and the districts at 7:00 am to create awareness about Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Additionally, special medical camps will be organised in prisons, and free tests will be given at transgender clinics.

Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Day, with yoga programs being organised at 6.30 am on April 10.

April 11 will be celebrated as Drug Control Regulatory Strengthening Day, with awareness programs being organised in various parts of Hyderabad on medicine safety and the harms of taking drugs.

A de-addiction treatment camp will also be organised at Gandhi Hospital from 2:00 pm, and essay writing and quiz competitions will be organised for students on the harms of drugs.