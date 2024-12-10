Human rights ingrained in Indian culture, says Law Minister Meghwal

New Delhi: Union Law Minster Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government had taken several initiatives to ensure that the last man in the queue got all the benefits of schemes launched for social empowerment.

Speaking at an event to mark Human Rights Day, he said the initiatives had helped people get human rights.

The minister underlined that making the lives of people with disabilities easier and helping the third gender get their rights were some of the steps taken by the government in the past 10 years.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, more than 39,000 voters who had registered themselves in the third gender category exercised their franchise. The figure rose to more than 48,000 during this year’s parliamentary polls.

Legal rights “clinics” and alternative dispute resolution are other steps to deliver justice to the common man, the minister noted.

A life of quality and dignity is being ensured, Meghwal said and added that human rights had always been a part of the Indian culture and ethos.