Humane Touch Trust organizes Udaan Scholarship 2022

Humane Touch Trust on the occasion of National Education Day and as a part of its continued efforts in the field of education organized Udaan Scholarship 2022 on November 12, 2022.

More than 50 students from various disciplines including Engineering, Commerce, and Law were encouraged.

A total amount of 10 Lakh plus was disbursed under the scheme.

The Udaan Scholarship is a merit cum means scholarship.

It will be a continued effort with a renewed focus on students pursuing unique and offbeat courses as well as Civil services and Engineering.

Further, the Trust has committed to providing 10 Lakh for those pursuing civil services and laptops for those requiring digital aid and support.

In the following edition, a target of 20 lakhs has been set aside with an aim to conduct workshops and career counselling to improve students’ soft skills.

The Trust’s continued efforts since 1999 in the field of education and social upliftment have been a source of hope to the social and economic backward in Bangalore.

The concerned person of the trust can be contacted on his cellphone number 990781977.