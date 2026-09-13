Humid week ahead for Telangana, scattered rainfall also likely

From Tuesday to Saturday, one can expect peak sultry conditions, said weather enthusiast T Balaji, aka Telangana Weatherman on X.

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Bright sun shining through partly cloudy sky during a warm day in Telangana.
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Hyderabad: With the low-pressure area moving away, the coming week promises to bring typical hot and humid conditions across Telangana, said reports on Sunday, September 13.

From Tuesday to Saturday, one can expect peak sultry conditions, said weather enthusiast T Balaji, aka Telangana Weatherman on X.

According to his forecast, east and south Telangana will record “36-38°C and Hyderabad up to 33-35°C” during this period. After “high daytime heat, scattered intense thunderstorms will form across a few parts of Telangana during the late night/early morning hours.”

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The coming weekend threatens to bring widespread thunderstorms across the state, he said.

As per the MET Centre in Hyderabad, the city will experience partly cloudy skies through most of the week, with light rain or drizzle on some days.

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