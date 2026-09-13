Humid week ahead for Telangana, scattered rainfall also likely

Hyderabad: With the low-pressure area moving away, the coming week promises to bring typical hot and humid conditions across Telangana, said reports on Sunday, September 13.

From Tuesday to Saturday, one can expect peak sultry conditions, said weather enthusiast T Balaji, aka Telangana Weatherman on X.

According to his forecast, east and south Telangana will record “36-38°C and Hyderabad up to 33-35°C” during this period. After “high daytime heat, scattered intense thunderstorms will form across a few parts of Telangana during the late night/early morning hours.”

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

HOT AND HUMID WEATHER FROM SEP 14 ⚠️



As mentioned in earlier update, the LPA already moved away and from tomorrow typical HOT AND HUMID conditions expected throughout the day time



Especially, PEAK SULTRY CONDITIONS expected during September 15-19 with East, South TG recording… https://t.co/NDsXEFbzYp — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 13, 2026

The coming weekend threatens to bring widespread thunderstorms across the state, he said.

As per the MET Centre in Hyderabad, the city will experience partly cloudy skies through most of the week, with light rain or drizzle on some days.