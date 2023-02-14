HUMRAHI, a guide for kin of army officers released in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ‘Humrahi,’ a guidebook on the rights and benefits of the family members of Indian Army personnel and retirees, was launched on Monday at Milkha Singh Stadium, 1 EME Centre.

Family members of several retired officers including the Commandant, 1 EME Centre, and officer-in-charge, brigadier Suresh G participated in the event.

Brigadier Suresh said that the book covered all entitlements required when the soldier’s life turns towards any eventuality including retirement, battle casualty, physical casualty and more.

‘We Care’, the booklet which was formulated under the stewardship of Colonel Bhupendra Singh of the EME has answers to questions like the family’s monetary, education and job rights in the event of a ward or spouse being killed in battle, pension rights for service personnel and health benefits.

The guide includes the various authorities, forms and complete data in the form of a ‘ready to apply’ document for Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks so that all families are familiar when a need arises.

The guide will also provide vital inputs for existing Veterans, Veer Naris, and dependents across the county.

The initiative will lead to a single window mechanism for providing information for the need of all kinds of soldiers, veterans and dependents in the future.

The event was followed by a musical symphony of Brass, Pipe and Jazz Band of 1 EME Centre and culminated with the felicitation of Veer Naris.