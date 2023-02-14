Hyderabad Metro Rail to be extended to Ramoji Film City in phase III

Hyderabad: The BRS government will implement the third phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project after winning the Assembly elections in December, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Responding to a question by E Mallesham and MS Prabhakar Rao in the Legislative Council, KTR said that under the third phase, there is a plan to expand metro rail services to Ramoji Rao Film City and other areas of the city.

He said that the proposed Airport Corridor project of metro rail will be completed in three years but steps are being taken to comply with the pending works of the first phase in the old city.

During the Question Hour, the Municipal Administration Minister said that the metro rail expansion works will be completed in a phased manner on a priority basis. In the first phase, the construction of 79 km out of 72 has been completed. Despite the centre’s non-cooperation and delay in the release of funds, the state government is completing the work on a priority basis, he added.

KTR said that in connection with the first phase of works, the central government is yet to release Rs 254 crore out of its stake of Rs 1,458 crore. In the second phase, work of 62 kilometers will be completed in two phases.

Chief Minister KCR recently laid the foundation stone under the second phase, which is the 31-km Airport Metro Corridor. The project will cost Rs 6,250 crore and will be completed with state government funds.

He said that Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the completion of the metro rail project in the old city. He said Rs 100 crore would be spent on land acquisition and expansion works. Hyderabad Metro Rail Authorities have been directed not to increase fares without consulting the state government.