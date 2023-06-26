Hunger strike in jail deteriorates Hannibal Gaddafi’s health

Hannibal Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was taken to a hospital in Lebanon this week as his health deteriorated during a hunger strike in Jail. Gaddafi has been on hunger strike in protest against his ‘unlaw detention without trial’ in Beirut.

It was reported that Gaddafi’s health deteriorated on June 21. However, the Lebanese interior minister revealed it a day later. Gaddafi started the hunger strike on June 3.

On June 21, he suffered low blood pressure and inflammation in the spine. Meanwhile, Reem al-Dabri, a Gaddafi representative, said his condition was deteriorating. She also called Gaddafi ‘a political hostage for undeclared reasons.

Hannibal Gaddafi has been in prison since 2015 after he was abducted by Lebanese militants, demanding information on the whereabouts of prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric Musa Al-Sadr. He was charged with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr, who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.

Al-Sadr was the founder of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, Amal group. The group has taken part in Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war. Currently, Lebaon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri heads the group.

Hannibal Gaddafi was born two years before Al-Sadr’s disappearance.