Hurricane Idalia: 34 UAE citizens evacuated from Tampa, Florida

The UAE embassy appealed to citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas affected by the hurricane.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 5:57 pm IST
Hurricane Idalia: 34 UAE citizens evacuated from Tampa, Florida
Photo: AP

Washington: The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Washington, has evacuated 34 Emirati citizens from Tampa, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia approaches the state’s west coast, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, August 30, leaving a trail of damage.

Also Read
Israel’s Ben Gvir restricts family visits for Palestinian prisoners

Yousef Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, said that the embassy has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad. 16 citizens were moved to Miami and 18 to Atlanta.

MS Education Academy

The embassy appealed to citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas affected by the hurricane, and to follow the guidelines issued by local authorities.

In case of emergencies, Emiratis can reach the authorities through 0097180024.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 5:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button