Hurricane Idalia: 34 UAE citizens evacuated from Tampa, Florida

Washington: The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Washington, has evacuated 34 Emirati citizens from Tampa, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia approaches the state’s west coast, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, August 30, leaving a trail of damage.

Yousef Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, said that the embassy has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad. 16 citizens were moved to Miami and 18 to Atlanta.

The embassy appealed to citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas affected by the hurricane, and to follow the guidelines issued by local authorities.

In case of emergencies, Emiratis can reach the authorities through 0097180024.